A crucial meeting between top wrestlers led by Bajrang Punia and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur began at his residence on Wednesday morning as the government continued its effort to strike a deal with the protesting grapplers against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
The meeting was called upon by Thakur to break the impasse which has been going on for more than a month.
It is the second round of meeting between the government and protesting wrestlers, who met Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday night.
The wrestlers have been protesting against Brij Bhushan, demanding his arrest for alleged sexual harassment of seven women grapplers.
Latest on Sportstar
- Protesting wrestlers meet sports minister Anurag Thakur
- WTC Final 2023: I think India can win in any condition, says Hussain
- PKL 10: Gujarat Giants hopes to scout best young players, says coach Ram Mehar Singh
- PGA Tour players call for Jay Monahan’s resignation after merger
- IND vs AUS WTC Final, London weather update LIVE: Will it rain today at the Oval during Day 1 of India vs Australia match?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE