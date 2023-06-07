Magazine

Protesting wrestlers meet sports minister Anurag Thakur

It is the second round of meeting between the government and protesting wrestlers, who met Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday night.

Published : Jun 07, 2023 12:35 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik are leading the wrestlers’ protest against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik are leading the wrestlers’ protest against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik are leading the wrestlers’ protest against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A crucial meeting between top wrestlers led by Bajrang Punia and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur began at his residence on Wednesday morning as the government continued its effort to strike a deal with the protesting grapplers against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The meeting was called upon by Thakur to break the impasse which has been going on for more than a month.

It is the second round of meeting between the government and protesting wrestlers, who met Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday night.

The wrestlers have been protesting against Brij Bhushan, demanding his arrest for alleged sexual harassment of seven women grapplers.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
