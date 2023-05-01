Protesting wrestlers refuse Delhi Police security on Day 9

Claiming that they were amongst their well-wishers, the protesting Indian wrestlers have refused the security cover provided by the Delhi Police as per directions from the Supreme Court.

On a day when heavy rains disrupted their protest site forcing the wrestlers and their supporters to remove their mats and stay huddled under minimal covers even as supporters from various political parties continued to make a beeline, the protesters insisted on continuing their stay amidst their supporters.

The three – Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik – had claimed threats earlier, leading the Supreme Court to direct Delhi Police last week to provide security to the minor victim and make a threat assessment to the other complainants and those protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The Delhi Police had provided two personal security officers to Bajrang and one each to Vinesh and Sakshi but the wrestlers have declined the same. “If we are not safe at Jantar Mantar with all our supporters then we cannot be safe anywhere,” the wrestlers told the media but indicated they could accept security at a later date.

Interestingly, they had earlier welcomed the protection, asserting that Singh, with his criminal record and strongman image, could try anything in desperation.

Missing competition

Meanwhile, the wrestlers have also refused assent for the Ranking Series event in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, from June 1-4, the 4th event this year. The Indian Olympic Association had contacted the protesting wrestlers for consent before sending the entries.