Wrestlers claim Delhi Police stopped them from attending DC vs CSK IPL game

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik said on Saturday evening that they were stopped by Delhi Police from attending the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The wrestlers have been sitting in protest since April 21 at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, demanding justice over allegations of sexual abuse against Member of Parliament and former president of Wrestling Federation of India Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

While the wrestlers said they were not going to protest at the IPL match – they said at a press conference on Saturday that they had wanted to see Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s final match of the IPL league stage -- they were wearing white t shirts with “I support wrestlers” printed on them when they arrived at the Arun Jaitley stadium where the match was being held.

“We went to Feroz Shah Kotla to watch the match,” Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia said. “There were five of us who had gone to the stadium and we had five tickets as well. We were following the route that we were told to follow to enter the stadium. We were not protesting. We were not carrying any posters or placards. The only thing in our hands was our tickets. Despite that, we were not allowed to enter. Police said we aren’t allowed to enter. This isn’t something that should happen in a free country. We were not making chants or protesting. We were going as ordinary people,” Punia said.

World bronze medallist Vinesh Phogat said that while the police did agree to let them enter, they insisted on taking them to a VIP seating area. “We have tickets to the general stands and we wanted to sit there. The police wanted to make us sit in the VIP section but we didn’t know where they were taking us,” she said.

“The police told us that they wanted to prevent a law and order issue because we were celebrities. But where are we celebrities? We have been sleeping on the road at Jantar Mantar for the past one month. We weren’t celebrities then. We have been meeting thousands of people at Jantar Mantar in this time. We weren’t considered celebrities then,” Punia said.

Punia added that while the wrestlers weren’t planning to protest at the IPL match, they hoped that India’s cricketers would join their protest. No active player in India’s international or domestic teams has come out in support of the wrestlers protest so far. “We would of course want someone like MS Dhoni to stand in support of us. He is a great player and also a good human being. We have been supported by cricketers who have retired but there has been nothing from any active player. We would like not just Dhoni but 140 crore Indians to come in our support. It’s not a fight of wrestlers but of India’s daughters,” Punia said.

After being denied in their attempt to enter the Arun Jaitley stadium, the protesting wrestlers returned to Jantar Mantar where they said their protest to receive justice would continue.

On Sunday, the wrestlers plan to meet with elders, coaches and members of Haryana’s powerful Khap Panchayats in order to determine their future course of action. “A great deal of damage has already been done not just to us but also our families and our supporters in the one month that we have been protesting. Our elders are people who have more experience in dealing with these protests and we will ask them what we should do,” Vinesh said.