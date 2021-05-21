More Sports Wrestling Wrestling Ashok Kumar, the only Indian referee to officiate in wrestling in Tokyo Olympics Ashok, who is employed with the Indian Air Force, is also a qualified wrestling coach from NIS Patiala. Y.B. Sarangi Kolkata 21 May, 2021 18:35 IST Ashok, who will officiate in his second consecutive Olympics, has officiated in more than 100 international events. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Y.B. Sarangi Kolkata 21 May, 2021 18:35 IST Ashok Kumar will be the only referee from the country to officiate in wrestling matches of the Tokyo Olympic Games. He was named in the list of officials released by the United World Wrestling (UWW) on Thursday.READ| Indian boxing's first Dronacharya awardee coach O P Bhardwaj passes away Ashok, who will officiate in his second consecutive Olympics, has officiated in more than 100 international events, including the World championships, Asian championships and Commonwealth Games. He is a UWW referees’ educator as well.READ| Govt widens insurance cover to more than 13,000 athletes and coaches Ashok, who is employed with the Indian Air Force, is also a qualified coach from NIS Patiala. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.