Ashok Kumar, the only Indian referee to officiate in wrestling in Tokyo Olympics

Ashok Kumar will be the only referee from the country to officiate in wrestling matches of the Tokyo Olympic Games. He was named in the list of officials released by the United World Wrestling (UWW) on Thursday.

Ashok, who will officiate in his second consecutive Olympics, has officiated in more than 100 international events, including the World championships, Asian championships and Commonwealth Games. He is a UWW referees’ educator as well.

Ashok, who is employed with the Indian Air Force, is also a qualified coach from NIS Patiala.