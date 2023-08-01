MagazineBuy Print

WFI elections: Complete list of nominated candidates for President, other posts

WFI elections: As per the list, four candidates are in the race for the president’s post, three for the secretary general’s position and two for the treasurer’s post.

Published : Aug 01, 2023 17:21 IST , KOLKATA - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sanjay Kumar Singh arrives to file the nomination papers for the Wrestling Federation of India elections at the Indian Olympic Association headquarters in New Delhi on Monday.
Sanjay Kumar Singh arrives to file the nomination papers for the Wrestling Federation of India elections at the Indian Olympic Association headquarters in New Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI
infoIcon

Sanjay Kumar Singh arrives to file the nomination papers for the Wrestling Federation of India elections at the Indian Olympic Association headquarters in New Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

A clearer picture about the upcoming Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections emerged after the returning officer published the complete list of nominated candidates on Tuesday.

As per the list, four candidates are in the race for the president’s post, three for the secretary general’s position and two for the treasurer’s post.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on Wednesday. Nominations can be withdrawn between Thursday and Saturday, while the final list of contesting candidates will be displayed on Monday. The elections, if required, will be held on August 12.

The list of nominated candidates:

President (Number of posts: One): Sanjay Kumar Singh, Jai Prakash, Dushyant Sharma, Anita Sheoran

Senior Vice-President (One): Asit Kumar Saha, I.D. Nanavati, Devender Kadyan

Vice-President (Four): Hamza-Bin-Omer, Kartar Singh, N. Phoni, Asit Kumar Saha, Jai Prakash, Dr. Mohan Yadav

Secretary General (One): Darshan Lal, Jai Prakash, Prem Chand Lochab

Treasurer (One): Satya Pal Singh Deshwal, Dushyant Sharma

Joint Secretary (Two): R.K. Purushotham, Rohtash Singh, B. Gunaranjan Shetty, Kuldip Singh

Executive Member (Five): M. Loganathan, Neivikuolie Khatsii, Rakesh Singh, Ummed Singh, Prashant Rai, Rajnish Kumar, Srinivasa J., Ratul Sarma, Ajay Vaid, Kuldip Singh

Related Topics

Wrestling Federation of India

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: A renewed hope for China

Anish Pathiyil
Creditable performance: Shubhankar Sharma finished tied-8th at The Open.

The Open Championship 2023 golf: Shubhankar Sharma’s stupendous show

Rakesh Rao
