Home WTA Konta in good spirits day after health scare at Top Seed Open The world No. 15 needed medical attention just minutes into her opening round match in Lexington, Kentucky, on Monday, before she was able to continue playing. Reuters 11 August, 2020 22:41 IST In a Twitter post on Tuesday, 29-year-old Konta did not mention her heart scare but said she was disappointed by her result at the Top Seed Open. - Getty Images Reuters 11 August, 2020 22:41 IST Britain's Johanna Konta appeared to be in good spirits on Tuesday, posting an upbeat note on social media the day after suffering heart palpitations during her 6-4, 6-4 loss to Czech Marie Bouzkova at the Top Seed Open.The world No. 15 needed medical attention just minutes into her opening round match in Lexington, Kentucky, on Monday, before she was able to continue playing.In a Twitter post on Tuesday, 29-year-old Konta did not mention her heart scare but said she was disappointed by her result at the Top Seed Open.READ| Halep struggles but advances on return at Prague Open “Not the result I wanted, however so incredibly grateful to be competing again,” the third-seeded Konta tweeted. “Looking forward to my next opportunity.”The Top Seed Open marks the first WTA Tour tournament in the United States since the COVID-19 outbreak put much of the professional sports calendar on hold. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.