AFCON 2023: Players to watch out for ahead of the African Cup of Nations

The 34th edition of AFCON kicks off on January 14, with hosts Ivory Coast taking on Guinea-Bissau

Senegal are the defending champions, while Egypt are the most successful team in history with 7 titles

Like ever other edition, a mix of the world’s very best and a few up and coming prospects will be on show

Mohamed Salah (Egypt)| Position: Winger | Club: Liverpool FC

Sebastien Haller (Ivory Coast)| Position: Striker | Club: Borussia Dortmund FC

Sehrou Guirassy (Guinea-Bissau)| Position: Striker | Club: Stuttgart FC

Azzedine Ounahi (Morocco)| Position: Attacking Midfielder | Club: Marseille FC

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria)| Position: Striker | Club: SSC Napoli

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria) | Position: Right Winger | Club:  Al-Ahli 

Sadio Mane (Senegal) | Position: Forward | Club: Al Nassr

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) | Position: Right-back | Club: Paris Saint-Germain

