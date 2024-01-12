AFCON 2023: Players to watch out for ahead of the African Cup of Nations

The 34th edition of AFCON kicks off on January 14, with hosts Ivory Coast taking on Guinea-Bissau
Senegal are the defending champions, while Egypt are the most successful team in history with 7 titles
Like ever other edition, a mix of the world’s very best and a few up and coming prospects will be on show
Mohamed Salah (Egypt)| Position: Winger | Club: Liverpool FC
Sebastien Haller (Ivory Coast)| Position: Striker | Club: Borussia Dortmund FC
Sehrou Guirassy (Guinea-Bissau)| Position: Striker | Club: Stuttgart FC
Azzedine Ounahi (Morocco)| Position: Attacking Midfielder | Club: Marseille FC
Victor Osimhen (Nigeria)| Position: Striker | Club: SSC Napoli
Riyad Mahrez (Algeria) | Position: Right Winger | Club: Al-Ahli
Sadio Mane (Senegal) | Position: Forward | Club: Al Nassr
Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) | Position: Right-back | Club: Paris Saint-Germain