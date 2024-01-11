India predicted XI for AFC Asian Cup 2023

Veteran goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu should be the first choice for Igor Stimac between the sticks.
With his crossing abilities and pace, Akash Mishra looks favourite to fill the left-back slot.
The experienced Sandesh Jhingan is almost certain to be in the starting XI as one of the centre-backs.
In Anwar Ali’s absence, Rahul Bheke looks likely to partner Jhingan as the second centre-back.
Nikhil Poojary should be the preferred choice for Igor Stimac at right-back.
Igor Stimac is almost certain to include Anirudh Thapa in midfield, where his vision will come in handy.
With Jeakson Singh set to miss the tournament, Lalengmawia Ralte can get a position in the starting XI.
Mahesh Singh Naorem has been a revelation for the Blue Tigers and should cement his place in the left-wing.
With an injury scare before the Asian Cup, Sahal Abdul Samad should be fit in time to feature in the starting XI, playing in the No. 10 role.
Winner of the 2022–23 AIFF Men’s Player of the Year award, Lallianzuala Chhangte should be an automatic choice for Stimac at right-wing.
India’s all-time highest goalscorer, Sunil Chhetri will captain the side and lead the forward line for the Blue Tigers at the Asian Cup.