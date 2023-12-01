ICC T20 World Cup 2024: All 20 teams to qualify for men’s T20 WC

The 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is set to take place in West Indies and the United States between June 4 and June 30

The ninth edition of the men’s T20 World Cup will feature 20 teams 

The top eight teams from the 2022 edition directly qualified for the tournament

They are Australia, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka

Hosts West Indies and United States automatically qualified for the event

Afghanistan and Bangladesh qualified as the next two best-placed teams in the T20I rankings

Scotland and Ireland made it through by reaching the final of the Europe Qualifiers

Papua New Guinea secured a place by defeating Japan in the East Asia-Pacific Qualifier final

Canada made the cut by winning the Americas Qualifier 

Oman and Nepal sealed their spots by reaching the finals of the Asia Qualifiers

Namibia and Uganda secured a historic berth from the Africa qualifiers

The final of the 2024 T20 World Cup will take place on June 30, 2024

