IND vs AUS: Head to head records of India vs Australia in T20I

Following a disappointing World Cup final, India will take on Australia in the five-match T20I series set to commence on Thursday
The teams have faced each other 26 times in T20I | AUS: 10, IND: 15, NR: 1
Both teams registered their highest team total against each in Mohali in 2022 | AUS: 211/6, IND: 208/6
Lowest team totals: IND: 74, Melbourne in 2008 | AUS: 86, Mirpur in 2014
Highest Score: Shane Watson ( 124* in Sydney, 2016) | Virat Kohli ( 90* in Adelaide, 2016)
Best bowling figure: Ravichandran Ashwin ( 4/11 in Mirpur, 2014) | Jason Behrendorff ( 4/21 in Guwahati, 2017)
In the last T20I encounter, India defeated Australia by six wickets to seal a series win (2-1) in 2022