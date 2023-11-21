ODI World Cup 2023: Top ten bowling records

Australia’s Pat Cummins recorded the best bowling figures by a captain in an ODI World Cup final (2/34), bettering the figures of compatriot Allan Border (2/38)
Mohammed Shami took 24 wickets in the World Cup - the most by an Indian in a single edition. He ended the edition with 55 wickets, the most by an Indian in ODI World Cups
Australia’s Mitchell Starc went past Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga (56) to become the third-highest wicket taker in ODI World Cups
In the semifinal against New Zealand, Shami helped his side to a big win, with a first-ever ODI seven-wicket haul by an Indian
Australia’s Adam Zampa took 23 wickets in this World Cup, going level with Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan for most wickets by a spinner in an ODI World Cup
Shami became the first bowler to take four five-wicket hauls in ODI World Cups. He was tied with Australa’s Mitchell Starc who picked three fifers
Netherlands’ Bas de Leede registered the unwanted record for conceding the most runs in an ODI innings after conceding 115 runs in his 10 overs against Australia
Adding onto the list, Shami also became the fastest bowler to 50 ODI World Cup wickets (17 matches)
Sri Lanka’s Dilshan Madushanka ended his first ODI World Cup with 21 wickets, the most by a debutant in the tournament
Ravindra Jadeja became the second Indian spinner to take an ODI World Cup fifer, after Yuvraj Singh, during his side’s league stage match against South Africa