These were the words of Australia skipper Pat Cummins ahead of the summit clash against India. The Aussies went on to do just that
India coach Rahul Dravid on his team’s sixth bowling option ahead of the South Africa match. Kohli went on to pick up a wicket against Netherlands
New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra was living his dream, finishing as the player with the most runs on debut in ODI World Cups
South Africa’s Temba Bavuma had high praise for Quinton de Kock who played his last ODI game in the WC
Babar Azam did not hold back while responding to critics. The Pakistani batter though eventually stepped down from captaincy after his side’s torrid run in the WC
Afghanistan’s coach Jonathan Trott couldn’t have been more proud of his side, which won four matches in the WC
England’s Ben Stokes summed up his side’s 2023 campaign in just a few words
Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan didn’t think it was wrong to time out Angelo Mathews
Sri Lanka’s Mathews, who was the first batter to be timed out in international cricket, wasn’t happy with Bangladesh’s appeal
Netherlands assistant coach Ryan van Niekerk’s remarks ahead of the England challenge didn’t age well