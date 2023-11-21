Argentina vs Brazil: All you need to know ahead of the World Cup Qualifiers

Brazil will face Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers at the Maracana stadium on Wednesday

The teams have played against each other 113 times. Argentina won: 41, Brazil won: 46 Draw: 26

In the last six encounters, Brazil has won two times, Argentina has won three and one ended in draw

The two teams met in the Copa America final of 2021, where Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 to lift the trophy

“I knew my time would come, little by little. With Neymar out, Vini out, people expect more from me, and I need to deliver.” - Rodrygo

Argentina key players: Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul

Brazil key players: Rodrygo and Bruno Guimaraes

Brazil injured players: Neymar Jr and Vinicius Jr

Argentina injured players: Gonzalo Montiel

Form Guide: Results of last five matches from World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

More Shorts

ODI World Cup 2023: Sportstar’s team of the tournament
By Team Sportstar
World Cup 2023: From Shami to Zampa, bowlers with most wickets
By Team Sportstar
World Cup 2023: From Kohli to Daryl Mitchell - top five run-getters
By Team Sportstar