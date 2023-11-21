Argentina vs Brazil: All you need to know ahead of the World Cup Qualifiers

Brazil will face Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers at the Maracana stadium on Wednesday
The teams have played against each other 113 times. Argentina won: 41, Brazil won: 46 Draw: 26
In the last six encounters, Brazil has won two times, Argentina has won three and one ended in draw
The two teams met in the Copa America final of 2021, where Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 to lift the trophy
“I knew my time would come, little by little. With Neymar out, Vini out, people expect more from me, and I need to deliver.” - Rodrygo
Argentina key players: Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul
Brazil key players: Rodrygo and Bruno Guimaraes
Brazil injured players: Neymar Jr and Vinicius Jr
Argentina injured players: Gonzalo Montiel
Form Guide: Results of last five matches from World Cup 2026 Qualifiers