World Cup 2023: From Kohli to Daryl Mitchell - top five run-getters

India’s Virat Kohli topped the batting charts in the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup with a record 765 runs in 11 innings
His tally included three centuries and six fifties at an average of 95.62.
It is the most runs scored by a batter in a single World Cup, with Kohli bettering yet another Sachin Tendulkar record in the process
Rohit Sharma finished with the second most runs - 597 - in the tournament at an average of 54.27.
Quinton de Kock was instrumental for South Africa with the bat, scoring 594 runs in 10 innings at an average of 59.40, finishing third in the runscorers’ tally
New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra capped off a record season by a World Cup debutant with 578 runs at an average of 64.22. This is the most by a player in their maiden WC
Kiwi Daryl Mitchell rounded off the top five with 552 runs at an average of 69.00. This included two centuries, both against India