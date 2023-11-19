World Cup 2023 Final star watch: From SRK and Sadhguru to Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone

The India vs Australia World Cup final match in Ahmedabad was attended by a host of celebrities

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was spotted watching India’s batting effort with wife Gauri

Anushka Sharma and Preeti Ashwin were seen cheering on their partners, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin, and their teammates

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul’s partner, was also spotted. Rahul helped anchor the India innings with a 107-ball 66

Actors Ranveer Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana were rarely seen sitting down, filled with emotion as a tense batting innings unfolded in Ahmedabad

There were lighter moments too, especially early on when Rohit Sharma got India off to the quickfire starts the side has grown accustomed to in this tournament

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Founder, Isha Foundation was spotted seated with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle, former India captain Sourav Ganguly and Home Minister Amit Shah were also spotted in the hospitality boxes during the big final

More Shorts

ICC ODI World Cup: Most runs scored by a captain in single edition
By Team Sportstar
ODI World Cup 2023 final: Kohli, Rahul take on the Aussies again
By Team Sportstar
ICC ODI World Cup: List of players to take most wickets
By Team Sportstar