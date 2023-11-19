World Cup 2023 Final star watch: From SRK and Sadhguru to Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone

The India vs Australia World Cup final match in Ahmedabad was attended by a host of celebrities
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was spotted watching India’s batting effort with wife Gauri
Anushka Sharma and Preeti Ashwin were seen cheering on their partners, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin, and their teammates
Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul’s partner, was also spotted. Rahul helped anchor the India innings with a 107-ball 66
Actors Ranveer Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana were rarely seen sitting down, filled with emotion as a tense batting innings unfolded in Ahmedabad
There were lighter moments too, especially early on when Rohit Sharma got India off to the quickfire starts the side has grown accustomed to in this tournament
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Founder, Isha Foundation was spotted seated with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur
Veteran singer Asha Bhosle, former India captain Sourav Ganguly and Home Minister Amit Shah were also spotted in the hospitality boxes during the big final