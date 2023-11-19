Unbeaten India faced five-time champion Australia in the 2023 summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday
Aircrafts of IAF’s ‘Suryakiran’ aerobatic team fly-past before the match began - one of many shows lined up for today’s mega event
Toss went Australia’s way and the side opted to field first. Both the sides remained unchanged
Adam Zampa took a stunner to dismiss Shubman Gill for four
Glenn Maxwell sent the Indian skipper back. A brilliant catch from Travis Head to remove Rohit Sharma for 47
Mitchell Starc removed Shreyas Iyer before he could get going. Last game’s centurion had to depart for four runs
A pitch invader caused play to stop for a brief amount of time. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli began to rebuild the innings
Kohli brought up a crucial half-century, his third of this edition
Rahul smashed his third WC half-century to steady the Indian innings
The Men in Blue tumbled for 240 runs in the final clash
Australia couldn’t have hoped for a better start. 15 runs off the first over
Mohammed Shami did it again! The leading wicket-taker removed David Warner for just seven runs
A wicket-maiden for Jasprit Bumrah! Mitchell Marsh had to go after scoring 15. Steve Smith was dimissed soon after
Travis Head hit a stunning century
Australia defeated India by six wickets to win the ODI World Cup 2023
Australia added one more to its trophy cabinet. The Aussies lift their 6th ODI World Cup