World Cup 2023: From Shami to Zampa, bowlers with most wickets

India pacer Mohammed Shami ended the 2023 World Cup as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 24 scalps in seven matches
Shami, who didn’t play the first four matches of India’s campaign, took the tournament by storm with three fifers and a four-wicket haul
He also registered the best bowling figures by an Indian when he claimed seven for 57 against New Zealand in the semifinal
Australia’s Adam Zampa equalled Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan for most wickets by a spinner in a single men’s ODI World Cup edition during the final against India. He finished 2nd in the wickets tally with 23
Despite a poor campaign for Sri Lanka, Dilshan Madushanka was a bright spot. He took 21 wickets in just nine innings at a strike rate of 22.38 and a best of 5/80
India’s Jasprit Bumrah was menacing with the ball, taking 20 wickets in 11 games. He registered nine maidens, the most by a mile in the tournament
Bumrah also became the 10th bowler to cross the 350 international wickets milestone
South Africa bowler Gerald Coetzee became the leading wicket-taker for his nation in a single edition of ODI World Cup. He finished with 20 wickets in his first World Cup campaign