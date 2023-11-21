ODI World Cup 2023: Top ten Batting records

South Africa recorded the highest team total in WC against Sri Lanka | 428/5 in Delhi

Sri Lanka registered the lowest team total in this WC edition and fourth overall | 55 vs India, Mumbai

Rohit Sharma (IND) surpassed Kane Williamson’s (NZ) to score most runs by a captain in a single edition | Rohit: 597, 2023 | Williamson: 578, 2019

The Indian skipper also smacked the most number of sixes in a single edition | He added 31 maximums to his name

Glenn Maxwell (AUS) became the first player to score a double hundred while chasing in WC. He played a blistering knock against Afghanistan (201* off 128)

Maxwell also smashed the fastest hundred (off 40 balls) in the same game

Virat Kohli (IND) topped the runs chart with 765 runs. The run-machine went on to grab the player of the tournament award

New Zealand’s rising star Rachin Ravindra had one of his dream tournaments. The Kiwi batter’s 578 broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most runs in the debut edition

Travis Head’s 137 (120) against India became the highest individual score in an ODI World Cup final

KL Rahul (IND) broke Rohit Sharma’s (100 off 62) record of fastest hundred by an Indian | Rahul reached his century in 60 deliveries

More Shorts

