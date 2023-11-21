Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG) | Runs: 353 | Innings: 8 | HS: 97* | SR: 97.78
His brisk 73* against Sri Lanka ensured AFG didn’t suffer from nerves, and with the ball, Omarzai precipitated Australia’s meltdown
Ibrahim Zadran (AFG) | Runs: 376 | Innings: 9 | HS: 129* | SR: 76.26
Afghanistan’s top run-scorer, Zadran scored a match-winning 87 against PAK and carried his bat with an unbeaten 129 vs AUS
Bas de Leede (NED) | Wickets: 16 | Innings: 8 | BBI: 4/62 | Econ: 7.26
The top wicket-taker for the Dutch, de Leede showcased his all-round prowess with a 67 and a four-wicket haul against Pakistan
Logan van Beek (NED) | Wickets: 12 | Runs: 140 | Innings: 8 | SR: 78.21 | Econ: 6.72
With handy lower-order cameos and wickets across phases of play at the World Cup, van Beek can be a valuable asset in the IPL
Aryan Dutt (NED) | Wickets: 10 | Innings: 9 | BBI: 3/44 | Econ: 5.49
The off-spinner has the control to operate with the new ball in the PowerPlay and his nine-ball 23 against South Africa showed he is no mug with the bat