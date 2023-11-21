Players who could have played their last ODI World Cup in 2023

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (36) who missed the 2023 WC trophy by a whisker might make an exit from the international cricket before the next edition
Australia’s two-time ODI World Cup winner David Warner (37) could sign-off from international cricket ahead the next ODI World Cup
India’s leading run scorer Virat Kohli (35) has only slim chances to make it to the 2027 WC squad
The Kiwis captain, Kane Williamson (33) might retire from the 50-over format before the next WC edition
The 2023 WC could be the last one for Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan (36) in his career
The 38-year-old Mohammed Nabi (Afghanistan) might have played his last ODI World Cup this year
Sri Lanka’s veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews (38) might have bid adieu to his ODI World Cup career
England’s Moeen Ali (36) will also likely not make it to the 2027 World Cup