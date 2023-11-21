Players who could have played their last ODI World Cup in 2023

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (36) who missed the 2023 WC trophy by a whisker might make an exit from the international cricket before the next edition

Australia’s two-time ODI World Cup winner David Warner (37) could sign-off from international cricket ahead the next ODI World Cup

India’s leading run scorer Virat Kohli (35) has only slim chances to make it to the 2027 WC squad

The Kiwis captain, Kane Williamson (33) might retire from the 50-over format before the next WC edition

The 2023 WC could be the last one for Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan (36) in his career

The 38-year-old Mohammed Nabi (Afghanistan) might have played his last ODI World Cup this year

Sri Lanka’s veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews (38) might have bid adieu to his ODI World Cup career

England’s Moeen Ali (36) will also likely not make it to the 2027 World Cup

More Shorts

ODI World Cup 2023: Top ten bowling records
By Team Sportstar
ODI World Cup 2023: Top ten Batting records
By Team Sportstar
Best quotes from ODI World Cup 2023: From Cummins wanting to silence Ahmedabad to Stokes’ self assessment
By Team Sportstar