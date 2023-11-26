Navdeep Saini and Swati Asthana tie the knot in an adorable ceremony - in pictures

Indian cricketer Navdeep Saini heralded a new chapter in his life as he tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Swati Asthana.
Saini shared photographs from an adorable wedding ceremony on his Instagram handle.
Asthana is a budding social media influence and vlogs on travel, lifestyle, and fashion on her YouTube channel.
Saini is fresh from a Syed Mushtaq Ali campaign with New Delhi. He also played for Rest of India, helping them to a win in the Irani Cup in October.
Saini plays for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.
The couple shared the news of their nuptials on their social media account to much celebration from the fraternity and fans alike.
“With you, everyday is a day of love. Today, we decided on forever! Seeking all your blessings and love as we start a new chapter of our life on my special day. 23.11.23”