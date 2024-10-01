Andrés Iniesta to retire on October 8: A look at the Spanish legend’s legacy, for country and club

A product of Barcelona’s La Masia academy, Iniesta became a legend for both club and Spain

He spent 16 seasons with Barcelona, where he won nine La Liga titles, four Champions League trophies, and six Copa del Rey crowns

Iniesta was part of the golden era of Barcelona, known for their tiki-taka style of play

His midfield partnership with Xavi Hernández was one of the most dominant in football history

On the international stage, Iniesta was a key figure in Spain’s dominance between 2008 and 2012

He scored the winning goal in the 2010 World Cup final, securing Spain’s first-ever title that also won him the Man of the Match award

Iniesta also won two European Championships with Spain, in 2008 and 2012

After leaving Barcelona in 2018, he played for Vissel Kobe in Japan

His retirement marks the end of an era, as one of the game’s greatest ever midfielders bows out

