Tournament preview: Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead India’s campaign, starting under the lights on October 4 against New Zealand in Dubai.
Australia, now led by Alyssa Healy, has won the tournament a record six times in eight editions.
New Zealand, led by Sophie Devine, has opted for experience over experimentation.
Host Bangladesh’s skipper Nigar Sultana Joty continues to be the team’s fulcrum and will desperately need her colleagues to step up with the bat.
While seasoned captain Chamari Athapaththu (forefront) remains the face of the Sri Lankan team, the focus this time will be on the youngsters in the team.
Led by Hayley Matthews, 2016 champion West Indies has struggled to recapture its title-winning form but hopes the 2024 campaign will offer a shot at redemption.
With new captain Fatima Sana at the helm, Pakistan needs to work on plenty of basics.
While Marizanne Kapp remains a force on any surface, South Africa’s spinners will be under the spotlight as they look to step out of the shadow of its pace and seam attack.
With a pre-season camp in Abu Dhabi proving valuable for acclimatisation, things have worked out quite conveniently for England, led by Heather Knight.
Led by the Bryce sisters — skipper Katherine and vice-captain Sarah — Scotland has always been eager to punch above their weight.