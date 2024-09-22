Chess Olympiad 2024: India’s gold medal-winning open section campaign in pictures

Round 1: India began the tournament in style, blanking Morocco 4-0
Round 2: India added another 4-0 win, against Iceland, to extend its strong start
Round 3: India eased past Hungary B 3.5-0.5, with Vidit Gujrathi becoming the first to drop points for the team
Round 4: India added another win by getting the better of Serbia 3.5-0.5, with R Praggnanandhaa the only one not to secure full points
Round 5: India breezed past Azerbaijan, winning 3-1, to extend its control atop the standings
Round 6: Hungary was the next team to fall prey to the Indian winning machine (3-1)
Round 7: D Gukesh’s win in the top board proved to be the difference as India edged past China (2.5-1.5) to continue its winning run
Round 8: India dismantled Iran 3.5-0.5 to make it eight wins in a row
Round 9: India’s winning streak was halted by Uzbekistan, which forced a 2-2 draw
Round 10: India returned to winning ways by getting the better of the USA (2.5-1.5) and effectively sealed the title
Round 11: India clinched the title with a comprehensive win against Slovenia.