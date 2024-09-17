ICC announces equal prize money for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

It will be the first ICC event where women cricketers will receive the same prize money as their male counterparts

The winner of this edition will take home $2.34 million as prize money, runner-up will have $1.17 million, and the semifinalists will secure $675,000 million

It’s a massive 225 per cent increase from the previous edition

Each of the ten participating teams will receive $112,500

In July 2022, New Zealand’s cricket board announced same match fee for all contracted men and women cricketers, becoming the first board to do so

Few months down the line, BCCI also announced the same decision in the October of 2022

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) also joined in the decision of giving the same match fee to men and women cricketers in August 2023

Cricket Australia (CA) and the Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) declared a 66 per cent pay rise for female players in April, 2023

However, same match fee does not entirely translate to parity. A huge gap still remains in the figures of central contract

It is to be noted that number of matches played in men’s cricket are usually higher than that of women’s cricket

