Diamond League Final 2024: Neeraj finishes second in javelin final; misses out by 1 cm

Neeraj Chopra finished second in the finals of the Diamond League for a second year running during the meet in Brussels on Saturday

Grenada’s Anderson Peters took the top honour with a best throw of 87.87 m in the Men’s Javelin Throw final of the Memorial Van Damme

Neeraj managed a best throw of 87.86m in his third attempt, just 1 cm shy of Anderson

In the 2023 final held in Eugene, Neeraj bagged second place with 83.80m, behind Jakub Vadlejch, who threw 84.24m

A year prior, in 2022, Neeraj took the top honour in the final in Zurich with a 88.44m attempt 

Neeraj’s Season Best came in the Paris 2024 Olympics Javelin final, a throw of 89.45m

The 26-year-old finished with a silver medal. Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem took gold, while Peters settled for bronze

During the offseason that follows, Neeraj will receive medical attention to treat his niggling adductor injury that has plagued him throughout the year

Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/ The Hindu

