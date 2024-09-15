Diamond League Final 2024: Neeraj finishes second in javelin final; misses out by 1 cm

Neeraj Chopra finished second in the finals of the Diamond League for a second year running during the meet in Brussels on Saturday
Grenada’s Anderson Peters took the top honour with a best throw of 87.87 m in the Men’s Javelin Throw final of the Memorial Van Damme
Neeraj managed a best throw of 87.86m in his third attempt, just 1 cm shy of Anderson
In the 2023 final held in Eugene, Neeraj bagged second place with 83.80m, behind Jakub Vadlejch, who threw 84.24m
A year prior, in 2022, Neeraj took the top honour in the final in Zurich with a 88.44m attempt
Neeraj’s Season Best came in the Paris 2024 Olympics Javelin final, a throw of 89.45m
The 26-year-old finished with a silver medal. Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem took gold, while Peters settled for bronze
During the offseason that follows, Neeraj will receive medical attention to treat his niggling adductor injury that has plagued him throughout the year