Paris Paralympics 2024 Closing Ceremony Highlights - In Pictures

The Paris Paralympics 2024 Closing Ceremony was be held at the Stade de France on September 8 for over 4,400 athletes at this Para Games
Unfortunately, the poor weather conditions meant the iconic cauldron did not fly, to the dismay of many
French singer Santa was the opening act of the Closing Ceremony who performed Vivre pour le Meilleur, accompanied by several video sequences, including powerful images from the three previous Games ceremonies
The French National Anthem, the Marseillaise, rung around the Stade de France and was played by a trumpeter with a disability, Andre Feydy
The flagbearers from the participating nations entered the arena in alphabetical order - 169 delegations took part in the Paralympics 2024, representing 168 National Paralympic Committees (NPCs)
In attendance were French President Emmanuel Macron and International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons during the Closing Ceremony