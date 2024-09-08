Rebecca Cheptegei’s murder: Athletes who were killed by their intimate partners

Olympic athlete from Uganda, Rebecca Cheptegei was murdered by her former partner after she was set on fire over a land dispute
However, this isn’t an isolated incident as there have been past examples of athletes being killed by their intimate partners, especially in Kenya
In 2021, shortly after she finished fourth in the women’s 5000m final at the Tokyo Olympics, two-time World Championships bronze medallist Agnes Tirop was stabbed to death by her husband
Shortly after Tirop’s tragic demise, another Kenyan sprinter in Edith Muthoni was hacked to death by her boyfriend in the country’s Kerugoya town, a part of the Kirinyaga County
In 2022, the decBahrain’s Damaris Muthee Mutua, a sprinter who was born in Kenya, was found dead with her boyfriend being the prime suspect in the suspected murder