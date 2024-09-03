On day 5 of the Paris Paralympics 2024, Sheetal Devi became India’s youngest Paralympic medallist at the age of 17 years 7 months 23 days.
She won bronze medal in the archery mixed team compound open event with Rakesh Kumar.
The record previously belonged to Praveen Kumar, who won silver in men’s high jump T64 event in Tokyo in 2021 at the age of 18.
In the bronze medal match, the final End proved to be the deciding factor after Sheetal’s shot was upgraded from 9* to a 10.
The Indian duo beat Italy’s Eleonara Sarti and Matteo Bonacina 156-155, coming from behind and holding their nerves till the end.
This marked only the second time India won a medal in archery at the Paralympics following Harvinder Singh’s individual recurve bronze in Tokyo, three years ago.
Sheetal, the only female armless archer at the Games, became one to lookout for on her Paralympics debut.
The bronze for Rakesh Kumar, however, is a reward for his years of incredible performances at international levels.
Though neither of them could medal in the individual events, the pair did not return empty-handed and will hope to change the colour of their medal next time around.