From IIT Mandi to Paris Paralympics: meet Nitesh Kumar who won India’s second gold

Nitesh defeated Daniel Bethell of Great Britain 21-14, 18-21, 23-21 to win the gold medal

To reach the finals, he defeated Daisuke Fujihara of Japan in straight sets (21-16, 21-12) in the men’s singles SL3 semifinal

Born in Rajasthan, Nitesh is an IIT graduate and currently lives in Haryana

A train accident in 2009 had him lose his leg and left him bed-ridden for months

During his days at IIT Mandi, he started playing badminton and got inspired by the para-shuttler Pramod Bhagat

SL3 class players, like Nitesh, have severe lower limb disabilities and play on a half-width court

Nitesh began his competitive journey in 2016 at the nationals in Faridabad, where he secured a bronze medal

In 2017, he was the winner of the Irish Para-Badminton International

At the BWF Para Badminton World Championships 2022, he won a silver medal

Nitesh has been in a good form since last two years, winning multiple championships. Earlier this year, he won a bronze at the 2024 BWF Para-Badminton World Championships

“I have been performing consistently, so I had the self-belief that I would make the finals,” he told Deccan Herald after the semi-final match

