Meet Mona Agarwal - Paralympic bronze medal-winning shooter who medalled in Paris alongside Avani Lekhara

Mona Agarwal clinched a bronze medal in Women’s 10m Air Rifle event at the Paris Paralympics
Looking at her achievements, it’s hard to believe her para shooting journey only started 2.5 years ago in December 2021
Born in Sikar, Rajasthan, she contracted polio at just nine months old, affecting both her lower limbs
Despite the challenges of her condition, Mona pursued her education, completing a degree in arts and working on a Master’s in Psychology
Mona always loved sports and pursued para-athletics in 2016, winning gold in state-level throw events and earning medals in para powerlifting
She even led the Rajasthan team to gold in the first National Sitting Volleyball Championship for women in 2019
After starting rifle shooting in 2021, she won a national silver medal in 2022 and a bronze in the mixed team event at her first international World Cup in 2023
Mona is a mother to two kids, “I cried almost every day because I had to leave them to go for practice,” Mona shared after her win