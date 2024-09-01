Meet Mona Agarwal - Paralympic bronze medal-winning shooter who medalled in Paris alongside Avani Lekhara

Mona Agarwal clinched a bronze medal in Women’s 10m Air Rifle event at the Paris Paralympics

Looking at her achievements, it’s hard to believe her para shooting journey only started 2.5 years ago in December 2021

Born in Sikar, Rajasthan, she contracted polio at just nine months old, affecting both her lower limbs

Despite the challenges of her condition, Mona pursued her education, completing a degree in arts and working on a Master’s in Psychology

Mona always loved sports and pursued para-athletics in 2016, winning gold in state-level throw events and earning medals in para powerlifting

She even led the Rajasthan team to gold in the first National Sitting Volleyball Championship for women in 2019

After starting rifle shooting in 2021, she won a national silver medal in 2022 and a bronze in the mixed team event at her first international World Cup in 2023

Mona is a mother to two kids, “I cried almost every day because I had to leave them to go for practice,” Mona shared after her win

