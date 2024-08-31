How did Mohun Bagan Super Giant reach Durand Cup 2024 final?

The Mariners had a lukewarm start to their 2024 Durand Cup campaign with Suhail Bhat scoring the solitary goal in MBSG’s 1-0 win over Kashmir-based side Downtown Heroes

However, the defending champion was quick to go back to dominating its opponents with a 6-0 win over Indian Air Force. Amongst the goals was newcomer Greg Stewart.

What would have been the first senior Kolkata Derby of the season, the August 18 match between MBSG and East Bengal on was abandoned due to security concerns

Group A table topper Mohun Bagan then faced Punjab FC in the quarterfinals. After a 3-3 stalemate at the end of regulation time, Vishal Kaith made a decisive save to hand a 6-5 win on penalties to the Mariners

For the better part of the semifinal against Bengaluru FC, it seemed like Mohun Bagan was bowing out of the tournament. Goals from Dimi Petratos and Anirudh Thapa levelled the playing field, and Vishal Kaith saved the day for the defending champion once again to see off a 4-3 win against the Blues via penalties

