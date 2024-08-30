Meet Avani Lekhara: First Indian woman to bag two gold medals at Paralympic Games

Avani finished with the final score of 249.7 at the Paris Paralympics to defend her gold medal in the women’s 10m air rifle

She had qualified for the final round in women’s 10m air rifle with a score of 625.8 in the qualification round

Recently, she had won gold in 10m air rifle SH1 event in the Hangzhou Asian Para Games 2023

At the Tokyo Paralympics, she finished with a score of 249.6 which made her the first Indian woman to win gold

Apart from the gold, she also secured a bronze medal in 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 at Tokyo

A car accident in 2012 left Avani paraplegic. Her father encouraged her to take up sports

Inspired by Abhinav Bindra, she took up shooting in 2015

She received Khel Ratna Award, India’s highest sporting honour in 2021

She was awarded the Sportswoman of the Year (parasports) honour at the Sportstar Aces Awards in 2022

