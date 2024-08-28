Jay Shah’s journey as a cricket administration: From Gujarat Cricket Association to head of the ICC

Jay Shah is the son of India’s Union Home Minister Amit Shah
His journey began at the district level when he started working at the Central Board of Cricket, Ahmedabad in 2009
In 2013, he moved to state-level and started administration work at the Gujarat Cricket Association
He became GCA’s joint secretary in 2013
In October 2019, he was named BCCI’s Secretary
In January 2019, he took over as the President of the Asian Cricket Council
He then ascended to the top job in the International Cricket Council, succeeding outgoing Greg Barclay without any challengers
His term begins on December 1
An ICC chairman is eligible for three terms of two years each