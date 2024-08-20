World No. 1 Jannik Sinner avoids suspension despite two failed dope tests, other tennis players react

“Ridiculous - whether it was accidental or planned. You get tested twice with a banned (steroid) substance… you should be gone for 2 years. Your performance was enhanced. Massage cream…. Yeah nice” - Nick Kyrgios (via X)
“Different rules for different players” - Denis Shapovalov (via X)
World No. 1 Sinner twice tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid in March, once during the Indian Wells tournament and again, a few days after the event
Sinner was provisionally suspended for one and three days, respectively after the positive tests but he successfully appealed on both occasions, claiming it was unintentional
Despite the positive tests, Sinner continued to compete and recently won the Cincinnati Open. He remains a favorite for the upcoming US Open
International Tennis Integrity Agency confirmed that an independent tribunal convened by Sport Resolutions ruled Sinner bears No Fault or Negligence for the two Anti-Doping Rule Violations