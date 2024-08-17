Vinesh Phogat receives emotional welcome upon return to India after Paris Olympics heartbreak

Vinesh received a grand welcome on her return to India with hundreds of supporters gathering outside the IGI airport
Stars such as Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and panchayat leaders received Vinesh, who endured a heartbreaking exit at the Paris Olympics
Vinesh was disqualified from the 50kg freestyle final for being over the weight limit by a mere 100 grams
Vinesh had the support of fellow wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik
Sakshi consoled Vinesh as she broke down on her arrival
Heavily garlanded, Vinesh stood in an open jeep and thanked all the supporters. “I thank the entire country,” she said
Vinesh had to stay back in Paris as she had made an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport for a joint silver medal, but it was later dismissed
People gathered to welcome Vinesh on her arrival and the huge caravan followed Vinesh to her village Balali in Haryana
The cavalcade is scheduled to halt at over half a dozen places on its way to her native village in Charki Dadri
The procession will ultimately head to her village where community members have made elaborate preparations for her arrival