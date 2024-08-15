Pawan Sehrawat became the most expensive player in Pro Kabaddi League history after Telugu Titans bought him for Rs 2.61 crore in Season 10.
Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh became the most expensive foreign player in PKL history when Puneri Paltan bought him for Rs 2.35 crore in the 10th edition last year.
Just when it seemed the Titans had secured Maninder Singh, Bengal Warriors retained him for Rs 2.12 crore, making him the second-most expensive Indian player in PKL history.
Vikash Kandola is the fourth most expensive player in PKL’s history. The Bulls roped him in for Rs 1.70 crore during the Season 9 auction.
Pardeep Narwal, the “Dubki King,” was the highest bid at the 2021 PKL auction, bought by UP Yoddhas for Rs 1.65 crore