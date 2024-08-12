Paris Olympics 2024, most heartfelt moments: Olympic proposals, podium celebrations, North-South Korea selfie

Zhou Yaqin of China learned about an Olympic tradition when she won silver in artistic gymnastic
She learned about the Olympic tradition of biting one’s medal from Alice D’Amato and Manila Esposite of Italy
He Bingjao brought a Spanish pin to the podium for Carolina Marin, who she had faced in the semifinal and was trailing 21-14 10-6 before Marin suffered an ACL injury
Table tennis players from North and South Korea posed together for the customary selfie after the medal distribution
She finished in 8:58.67, and went straight to her partner after finishing the race
Alice Finot of France decided to proposed to her partner if she could finish the 3000m steeplechase in under nine minutes
Armand Duplantis of Sweden set the new high jump world record to win the gold medal
Duplantis then ran straight to his girlfriend in the crowd to share the moment with her
Yaylagul Ramazanova of Azerbaijan managed the remarkable feat of winning the 1/32 elimination round while six months pregnant, winning a tense shootout with a perfect 10
Czech Republic’s Tomas Machac and Katerina Siniakova broke up before the Olympics, but decided to compete in the Olympics anyways
They proceeded to win the mixed doubles event, and shared an embrace immediately after winning gold
Liu Yuchen of China proposed to teammate Ya Qiong Huang of China after she won the gold medal in the badminton mixed team event
