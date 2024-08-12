Julien Alfred won St. Lucia’s first Olympic gold when she won the women’s 100m event
Chermen Valiev won Albania’s first Olympic medal when he won bronze in the men’s 74kg freestyle wrestling event
Letsile Tebogo, of Botswana won the men’s 200-meter gold medal to become the first athlete from his country to do so
Thea LaFond won Dominica’s first gold and first medal when she finished first in the triple jump event
Adriana Ruano Oliva set an Olympic record to win gold in the women’s trap shooting event. Her gold was the first for Guatemala at the Olympics
David De Pina was the men’s 51kg boxing bronze medallist, becoming the first athlete from Cape Verde to win a medal