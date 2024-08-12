History-makers at Paris Olympics 2024: Athletes who won first medal for their countries

Julien Alfred won St. Lucia’s first Olympic gold when she won the women’s 100m event

Chermen Valiev won Albania’s first Olympic medal when he won bronze in the men’s 74kg freestyle wrestling event

Letsile Tebogo, of Botswana won the men’s 200-meter gold medal to become the first athlete from his country to do so

Thea LaFond won Dominica’s first gold and first medal when she finished first in the triple jump event

Adriana Ruano Oliva set an Olympic record to win gold in the women’s trap shooting event. Her gold was the first for Guatemala at the Olympics

David De Pina was the men’s 51kg boxing bronze medallist, becoming the first athlete from Cape Verde to win a medal

