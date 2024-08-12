Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony Highlights in pictures: Tom Cruise stunts, Marchand headline handover to LA 2028

The proceedings began at the Jardins des Tuileries, the resting place of the floating Olympic cauldron
Zaho de Sagazan and the choir of the Académie Haendel-Hendrix sang Édith Piaf’s Sous le ciel de Paris - a vivid and poetic ode to the city of Paris
As the stadium crowd waited, French swimmer Léon Marchand, dressed in a suit and tie instead of the swim trunks he wore to win four golds, was shown on the giant screens collecting the Olympic flame from the Tuileries Gardens in Paris
The cauldron was extinguished with the flame captured in the lantern which Marchand was tasked with taking to Stade de France
The show, titled Records, was directed by Thomas Jolly, who also oversaw the remarkable Opening Ceremony on the Seine. More than 70,000 spectators watched along as 270 artists and performers took to the stage
A flag party then carried the French flag into the stadium, where the Orchestre Divertimento and Maîtrise de Fontainebleau performed Victor le Masne’s rearrangement of the French national anthem, La Marseillaise
The Indian flagbearers, retiring PR Sreejesh and shooter Manu Bhaker, beamed away as the contingents assembled
The traditional protocol of the closing ceremony normally features a victory ceremony for the marathon, the last event of the athletics schedule
Except this time, the last event was the women’s marathon rather than the men’s, to highlight the historic Women’s March on Versailles in 1789
In an already visually stunning closing ceremony, Dutch runner Sifan Hassan stood out when she took her marathon gold clad in a hijab. Remember, France does not allow its athletes to compete while wearing the headscarf
Four newly elected IOC Athletes’ Commission members, Allyson Felix, Kim Bui, Jess Fox, and Marcus Daniell, were called upon to hand out gifts of appreciation to volunteer representatives
In the artistic section of the ceremony, a figure dubbed the Golden Voyager tied the performances together. The golden figure represented French history and the spirit of the Bastille.