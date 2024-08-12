Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony Highlights in pictures: Tom Cruise stunts, Marchand headline handover to LA 2028

The proceedings began at the Jardins des Tuileries, the resting place of the floating Olympic cauldron

Zaho de Sagazan and the choir of the  Académie Haendel-Hendrix sang Édith Piaf’s  Sous le ciel de Paris - a vivid and poetic ode to the city of Paris

As the stadium crowd waited, French swimmer Léon Marchand, dressed in a suit and tie instead of the swim trunks he wore to win four golds, was shown on the giant screens collecting the Olympic flame from the Tuileries Gardens in Paris

The cauldron was extinguished with the flame captured in the lantern which Marchand was tasked with taking to Stade de France

The show, titled  Records, was directed by  Thomas Jolly, who also oversaw the remarkable Opening Ceremony on the Seine. More than 70,000 spectators watched along as 270 artists and performers took to the stage

A flag party then carried the French flag into the stadium, where the Orchestre Divertimento and Maîtrise de Fontainebleau performed Victor le Masne’s rearrangement of the French national anthem,  La Marseillaise

The Indian flagbearers, retiring PR Sreejesh and shooter Manu Bhaker, beamed away as the contingents assembled

The traditional protocol of the closing ceremony normally features a victory ceremony for the marathon, the last event of the athletics schedule

Except this time, the last event was the women’s marathon rather than the men’s, to highlight the historic Women’s March on Versailles in 1789

In an already visually stunning closing ceremony, Dutch runner Sifan Hassan stood out when she took her marathon gold clad in a hijab. Remember, France does not allow its athletes to compete while wearing the headscarf

Four newly elected IOC Athletes’ Commission members, Allyson Felix, Kim Bui, Jess Fox, and Marcus Daniell, were called upon to hand out gifts of appreciation to volunteer representatives

In the artistic section of the ceremony, a figure dubbed the Golden Voyager tied the performances together. The golden figure represented French history and the spirit of the Bastille.

More Shorts

Paris Olympics 2024: List of Indians who played their final Olympics
By Team Sportstar
Paris Olympics 2024 final medal count: USA makes late surge to take top spot, host France in fifth
By Team Sportstar
Paris Olympics 2024, Day 15 India performance tracker: Reetika defeated in quarterfinals, golf comes to an end
By Team Sportstar