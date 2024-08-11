Paris Olympics 2024 final medal count: USA makes late surge to take top spot, host France in fifth

USA’s dramatic victory over France in the women’s basketball final ensured that it finished top of the medal table with a remarkable 126 medals, 40 gold, 44 silver, and 42 bronze medals

China was just pipped to first by USA to finish second in the medal table. It ended the Olympics with 91 medals, 40 golds, 27 silvers, and 24 bronze

Japan was third in the Olympic medal table. Its final total was 45 medals, with 20 gold, 12 silver, and 13 bronze

Australia finished fourth with 53 medals. It secured 18 gold, 19 silver, and 16 bronze

Host nation France ended the Olympics in fifth position with 64 medals, including 16 gold, 26 silver, and 22 bronze

Great Britain’s 65 medals was the third most medals overall, 65 with 14 gold, 22 silver, and 29 bronze, and finished 7th in the overall table

India’s 6 medals, (one silver and five bronze) meant that it finished 71st in the medal table

Arshad Nadeem’s gold medal in javelin ensured that Pakistan finished in 62nd position in the table

