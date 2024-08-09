Paris Olympics 2024 Day 14, India performance tracker LIVE: Aman Sehrawat wins bronze, men’s relay team set a personal best

The Indian men’s relay team set a personal best of 3:00.58 in the 4x400m relay, but their fourth placed finish was not enough to qualify for the finals

India’s Aman Sehrawat beat Puerto Rico’s Darian Toi Cruz 13-5 in men’s 57kg wrestling category at the Champ de Mars to win a bronze medal

With the bronze medal, India continued to secure a medal in wrestling at every edition of the Olympic Games since 2008

Aditi Ashok currently sits at T40 after three round of golf

While Diksha Dagar is currently at T42 in the same event

