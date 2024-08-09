The Indian men’s relay team set a personal best of 3:00.58 in the 4x400m relay, but their fourth placed finish was not enough to qualify for the finals
India’s Aman Sehrawat beat Puerto Rico’s Darian Toi Cruz 13-5 in men’s 57kg wrestling category at the Champ de Mars to win a bronze medal
With the bronze medal, India continued to secure a medal in wrestling at every edition of the Olympic Games since 2008
Aditi Ashok currently sits at T40 after three round of golf
While Diksha Dagar is currently at T42 in the same event