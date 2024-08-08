Paris Olympics 2024 Day 13, India performance tracker LIVE: India men’s hockey team wins bronze, Aman Sehrawat makes wrestling semifinal

The Indian men’s hockey team secured India’s fourth medal of the Olympics by defeating Spain 2-1 in the bronze medal match courtesy of a double from Harmanpreet Singh

Aman Sehrawat sprung a surprise to defeat North Macedonia’s Vladimir Egorov and Albania’s Zelimkhan Abakarov to earn a chance to compete for a medal. He will face Rei Higuchi of Japan in the semifinal

Jyothi Yarraji’s Olympics came to an end as she finished fourth in her heat in the women’s 100m hurdles repechage

Anshu Malik was knocked out in the first round of the women’s 57kg wrestling after Helen Louise of USA beat her 7-2

More Shorts

Indian men’s hockey team beat Spain 2-1 to secure Olympic bronze medal; PR Sreejesh goes bows out on a high
By Team Sportstar
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat retires - Career highlights in pictures: Medals, controversies, injuries and more
By Team Sportstar
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 12, India performance tracker: Vinesh Phogat moves CAS, Mirabai Chanu finishes fourth, Sable disappoints
By Team Sportstar