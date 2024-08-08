Paris Olympics 2024 Day 12, India performance tracker: Vinesh Phogat moves CAS, Mirabai Chanu finishes fourth, Sable disappoints

The Indian women’s table tennis team were knocked out in a quarterfinal against Germany, losing 3-1

Antim Panghal lost to Turkiye’s Zeynep Yetgil in the first round of the women’s 53kg wrestling event

Sarvesh Kushare finished 13th in his high jump qualification group, meaning that he does not qualify for the next round

Jyothi Yarraji finished 7th in her heat of the women’s 100m hurdles qualification round, making it through to the repechage round

Annu Rani finished a disapointing 29th in the women’s javelin event

Mirabai Chanu finished an agonising fourth in the women’s 49kg weightlifting, missing the bronze by one kilogram

Praveen Chithravel (in picture) and Abdulla Aboobacker had a day to forget in the sandpit finishing 27th and 21st respectively

The day’s biggest disappointment was the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the final of the 50kg due to not making weight

Vinesh has filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration of Sport to be given joint silver

India’s Avinash Sable finished eleventh in the men’s 3000m steeplechase final 

