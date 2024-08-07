Vinesh Phogat disqualification: here’s how PT Usha, Abhinav Bindra, UWW Chief and more reacted

Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra tweeted, “Completely gutted . Sometimes u dont need a gold medal to be a true champion to people...”
IOA Chief P.T. Usha said, “Vinesh’s disqualification is very shocking. The Wrestling Federation of India has filed an appeal to UWW.”
Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, India’s Chief Medical Officer revealed the efforts of reducing Vinesh’s weight. He said, “We tried everything, cutting hair, shortening her clothes.”
WFI President Sanjay Singh responded by saying, “I don’t think Vinesh is at fault here. She was performing wonderfully, and the entire responsibility here is of her coach and the supporting staff. A probe should be done on how her weight increased.”
Wrestling bronze medallist Sakshi Malik wrote on social media, “If it was possible, I’d have given my medal to Vinesh. We can’t even imagine what she might be going through right now.”
Ace wrestler Bajrang Punia took to X and expressed, “100 grams. I can’t believe that this has happened to you (Vinesh). The whole country is unable to hold back its tears. Olympic medals of all countries are on one side and your medal is on the other.”