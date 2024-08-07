Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris Olympics 2024

On the morning of her final in the women’s 50kg category, she missed the weight cut by a little over 100gm that led her to being disqualified
The athlete, her coaches, and her support staff tried everything, including extreme measures like cutting her hair and attempting to draw out blood, but their efforts did not yield the desired results
According to UWW rules, “If an athlete does not attend or fails the weigh-in, he or she will be eliminated from the competition and ranked last without a ranking”
Vinesh defeated reigning gold-medallist Yui Susaki in the round of 16, handing the Japanese wrestler her first-ever loss
She beat Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 to reach the final, which guaranteed her a medal