Paris 2024 Olympics in pictures: Vinesh Phogat makes history, first Indian woman to make wrestling final

Vinesh Phogat defeated Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman in the semifinal of women’s 50kg wrestling at the Paris Olympics
She assured India of a medal in the process, guaranteeing at least a silver in the category
Vinesh, who is competing in this weight category for the first time, secured a 5-0 victory by points
With the win, she became the first Indian woman to reach a wrestling final at the Olympics
She will become only the second Indian woman wrestler after Sakshi Malik to medal at the Summer Games
Vinesh won her first point by passivity in the first round
The Indian was then handed a passivity warning in the second round which she used to pick four points
The Indian wrestler had earlier shocked defending champion Yui Susaki of Japan in the round of 16
She went on to beat Ukraine’s Oksana Livach in the quarterfinal