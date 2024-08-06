Paris Olympics 2024 Day 11, India performance tracker LIVE: Vinesh qualifies for wrestling semifinal, Neeraj through to javelin final

Neeraj Chopra qualified for the javelin throw final by topping his group in qualification. He threw 89.34m, a season best for him
Kishore Jena’s throw of 80.73m saw him finish ninth in his group, knocking him out of the competition
Vinesh Phogat shocked top-seeded Yui Sasakai of Japan, before beating Ukraine’s Oksana Livach to qualify for the semifinals of women’s 50kg wrestling
She will face Cuba’s Lopez Guzman next
A. Sharath Kamal’s Olympic career came to an end as the men’s table tennis team was comfortably beating 3-0 by China
Kiran Pahal finished bottom of her heat in the repechage round, and has now been knocked out