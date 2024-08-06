Neeraj Chopra will be looking to defend his gold medal in the javelin throw at the Paris Olympics
Chopra’s defence will get underway with qualifiers on August 6, followed by the finals on August 8
Kishore Jena, who has a personal best of 87.54m and a season best of 80.84m, will also be representing India
Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan has a personal best of 90.18m and a season best of 84.21m
Jakub Vadlejch of Czechia is ranked number 1 in the world with a personal best of 90.88m and a season best of 88.65m
Germany’s Julian Weber is ranked number three in the world. His personal best is 89.54m and his season best is 88.37m
Anderson Peters of Grenada is number six in the world, with a personal best of 93.07m and a season best of 86.62m
Max Dehning is ranked lowest among the lot, 22, but has a personal and season best of 90.22m