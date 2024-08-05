Nisha Dahiya’s heartbreaking exit from Paris Olympics; shoulder dislocation forces her out of quarterfinal

India’s Nisha Dahiya first dislocated her finger before sustaining a dislocation to her right shoulder during her women’s 68kg quarterfinal match against North Korea’s Sol Gum Pak
The Indian was leading 8-1 in the second round when the bout was stopped at her request
She received medical attention with taping done to two fingers (ring and little finger) on her right hand
She continued with the contest after receiving treatment
However, just seconds later, she recalled the physio to the mat with discomfort to her shoulder
Though, she carried on with the bout after getting help for the second time, Nisha could barely compete
Pak was able to cover the deficit, and with less than 10 seconds left in the match, scored the winning takedown to win the match 10-8
An emotional Nisha broke down after the result and had to be taken out of the arena by her coaches
Nisha can still contest for a medal through the repechage round if Pak is able to win her semifinal and reach the final.
The bigger question however will be about her ability to compete at all, with details yet to come in about the nature and seriousness of her injury
Nisha had beaten Ukraine’s fifth-seeded Sova Rizhko Tetiana 6-4 in the round of 16
This incident brings back harrowing memories of when Vinesh Phogat went through something similar in Rio in 2016
Vinesh twisted her right knee awkwardly in an attempt to get out of her opponent’s grasp, resulting in a serious injury